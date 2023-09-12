ilNapolista
12 Settembre 2023
Romania-Kosovo sospesa: il Kosovo esce dal campo per lo striscione romeno “Kosovo è Serbia”

Gli ultras romeni inneggiano alla Serbia e la Nazionale di Rrahmani decide di abbandonare il terreno di gioco

Romanian ultras display banners reading (in Serbian) "Kosovo is Serbia" and (in Romanian) "Bessarabia is Romania" during the EURO 2024 first round group I qualifying football match between Romania and Kosovo in Bucharest on September 12, 2023. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP)

Sospesa Romania-Kosovo gara del gruppo I di qualificazione all’Europeo. I tifosi romeni hanno esposto striscioni con la scritta Kosovo è Serbia, hanno intonato cori inneggianti alla Serbia e il Kosovo (gioca anche Rrahmani) è uscito dal campo. Arbitro il francese Delajod.

 

