Romania-Kosovo sospesa: il Kosovo esce dal campo per lo striscione romeno “Kosovo è Serbia”

Gli ultras romeni inneggiano alla Serbia e la Nazionale di Rrahmani decide di abbandonare il terreno di gioco
Sospesa Romania-Kosovo gara del gruppo I di qualificazione all’Europeo. I tifosi romeni hanno esposto striscioni con la scritta Kosovo è Serbia, hanno intonato cori inneggianti alla Serbia e il Kosovo (gioca anche Rrahmani) è uscito dal campo. Arbitro il francese Delajod.
The match between Kosovo and Romania has been suspended due to Romanian Ultras displaying this hateful banner.
Both teams have been sent to the dressing room.#ROUKOS 🇽🇰🇷🇴 | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/y7ywCLZDwz
Romania is playing Kosovo and the game is stopped because the Romanians fans are singing “Serbia , Serbia”.
The butthurt Kosovars left the field bc there was a banner with “Kosovo is Serbia”.
Romania does not recognize Kosovo pic.twitter.com/t4TPgV2xQi
Romania-Kosovo sospesa perché la nazionale kosovara lascia il campo all’esposizione dello striscione “Kosovo Is Serbia” da parte degli ultras romeni.
Le forze dell’ordine fanno gli gnorri (la Romania per motivi transilvani non riconosce il Kosovo).
Rogna gigantesca per #Ceferin https://t.co/Odx66TMwGx
BREAKING NEWS: Romania vs Kosovo on hold after “Kosovo is Serbia” chanting and banners at the Romania ultras end. pic.twitter.com/JLhah3FWhc
