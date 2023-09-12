Romania-Kosovo sospesa: il Kosovo esce dal campo per lo striscione romeno “Kosovo è Serbia”

Sospesa Romania-Kosovo gara del gruppo I di qualificazione all’Europeo. I tifosi romeni hanno esposto striscioni con la scritta Kosovo è Serbia, hanno intonato cori inneggianti alla Serbia e il Kosovo (gioca anche Rrahmani) è uscito dal campo. Arbitro il francese Delajod.

The match between Kosovo and Romania has been suspended due to Romanian Ultras displaying this hateful banner.

Both teams have been sent to the dressing room.#ROUKOS 🇽🇰🇷🇴 | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/y7ywCLZDwz

