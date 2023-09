Osimhen, l’agente: «Il video TikTok del Napoli si somma al trattamento che Victor sta subendo»

🔴 It was brought to our attention now that the Napoli official Tiktok handle made an unprofessional racist video on @victorosimhen9 for missing the penalty against Bologna.

We hereby want the social media manager to face severe punishment. 😠pic.twitter.com/MxW1iLxgw2

— SSC Napoli Club Nigeria 🇳🇬 🥇🏆 🏆 🏆 (@SSCNapoliNGA) September 26, 2023