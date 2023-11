Kvara e l’esultanza da arciere: «Mi sono ispirato a Israel Adesanya» VIDEO

🇬🇪🏹 Kvaratskhelia on his new goal celebration: “I was watching Israel Adesanya, the UFC fighter. When he knocked out Alex Pereira, he did this celebration.” 🥊

“That was emotional for me to watch, so I wanted to do the same when I scored!” pic.twitter.com/nv03YuY26q

— Football Always (@korrectsportm_1) November 18, 2023