La giornata di calciomercato (live): l’Al Hilal offre 45 milioni al Psg per Verratti

Al Khelaifi, però, chiede una cifra più alta. Morata rinnoverà con l’Atletico Madrid. L’Inter non è l’unica interessata a Balogun, spunta anche il Monaco.

La giornata di calciomercato di oggi martedì 8 agosto:

ore 9:56 L’Al Hilal alza l’offerta da 30 a 45 milioni per Verratti

Da Fabrizio Romano. Al Khelaifi, però, non ha intenzione, al momento, di accettare un’offerta così bassa.

Understand Al Hilal have improved their proposal for Marco Verratti in the recent days; from €30m up to €45m fixed fee 🔵🇸🇦 🔴🔵 PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi has still no intention to accept at current conditions. If bid won’t be way higher, Verratti could stay at PSG. pic.twitter.com/BwRzWnu7TY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2023

ore 9:27 Balogun, su di lui non solo l’Inter: spunta l’interesse del Monaco

Lo scrive Fabrizio Romano. Il club francese vorrebbe ingaggiarlo per sostituire Embolo.

Not only Inter. AS Monaco want to try and big again for Folarin Balogun after initial proposal made on Monday, he’s top target to replace Breel Embolo who broke his ACL ⚪️🔴🇺🇸 Both Inter and Monaco expect to have situation clear this week. pic.twitter.com/ktmvvrfwXx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2023

ore 9:01 Morata rinnova con l’Atletico Madrid fino al 2027

Dopo aver parlato con Diego Simeone, l’attaccante spagnolo ha deciso di rimanere in patria. Lo riporta Fabrizio Romano.

Atlético Madrid and Alvaro Morata will complete the agreement on new contract soon, as revealed here yesterday. It will be valid until June 2027. ⚪️🔴 Morata has decided to stay after speaking to Atléti board and Diego Simeone himself. Exclusive story, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/suPWRuEVqI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2023