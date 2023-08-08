ilNapolista
8 Agosto 2023
La giornata di calciomercato (live): l’Al Hilal offre 45 milioni al Psg per Verratti

Al Khelaifi, però, chiede una cifra più alta. Morata rinnoverà con l’Atletico Madrid. L’Inter non è l’unica interessata a Balogun, spunta anche il Monaco.

La giornata di calciomercato di oggi martedì 8 agosto:

ore 9:56 L’Al Hilal alza l’offerta da 30 a 45 milioni per Verratti

Da Fabrizio Romano. Al Khelaifi, però, non ha intenzione, al momento, di accettare un’offerta così bassa.

ore 9:27 Balogun, su di lui non solo l’Inter: spunta l’interesse del Monaco

Lo scrive Fabrizio Romano. Il club francese vorrebbe ingaggiarlo per sostituire Embolo.

ore 9:01 Morata rinnova con l’Atletico Madrid fino al 2027

Dopo aver parlato con Diego Simeone, l’attaccante spagnolo ha deciso di rimanere in patria. Lo riporta Fabrizio Romano.

 

