Koulibaly indossa la 26 che fu di John Terry e scoppia il caso tra i tifosi del Chelsea

La notizia è del Daily Mail. Per ora l’assegnazione è provvisoria. Un bel po’ di tifosi non gradiscono, credevano che fosse stata ritirata

Nel pre-campionato il Chelsea ha assegnato a Kalidou Koulibaly la maglia numero 26 che fu di John Terry. Una decisione che non è piaciuta ai tifosi. Lo scrive il Daily Mail. Il quotidiano scrive che i tifosi erano convinti che la maglia fosse stata ritirata. Non è ancora la numerazione definitiva.

Koulibaly – scrive il quotidiano – è particolarmente affezionato alla 26 che ha indossato nelle sue stagioni al Napoli.

Il Daily Mail scrive che ci sono state reazioni discordanti da parte dei tifosi.

Guessing John Terry approved Koulibaly having number 26, imo no one should have that number — Matt (@MattCFC93) July 19, 2022

Nah man that’s shocking.

I love Koulibaly so much, but that’s a serious disrespect to our best player ever. Number 4 is available … hope he will change for the real season .

Sorry @JohnTerry26 https://t.co/AKsCUjcPuZ — Gab (@CFC_Gab) July 19, 2022

Personally, I feel like the no26 should’ve been retired out of respect for John Terry. However, if there’s anyone that’s worthy of wearing that no26 shirt, it’s Kalidou Koulibaly. Also, JT gave his blessing so no one should really be complaining lol. — 𝐈𝐛𝐳𝐲 🇵🇸 (@IbzSpeaks) July 19, 2022

John Terry when he sees Koulibaly wearing 26 pic.twitter.com/6AhgZvlK1S — Peter Wilder⭐️⭐️🇹🇹 (@Petros_filios8) July 12, 2022

Wonder what shirt number Kalidou Koulibaly will get? He was number 26 at Napoli the same as John Terry. pic.twitter.com/jDm6M9t4Q8 — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) July 15, 2022

Is this Terry giving Koulibaly his blessing to use #26? 🧐 https://t.co/gYML5PMe9b — Sripad (@falsewinger) July 17, 2022