ilNapolista
Media e social
19 Luglio 2022
A+ A-
Email Stampa

Koulibaly indossa la 26 che fu di John Terry e scoppia il caso tra i tifosi del Chelsea

La notizia è del Daily Mail. Per ora l’assegnazione è provvisoria. Un bel po’ di tifosi non gradiscono, credevano che fosse stata ritirata

Koulibaly indossa la 26 che fu di John Terry e scoppia il caso tra i tifosi del Chelsea

Nel pre-campionato il Chelsea ha assegnato a Kalidou Koulibaly la maglia numero 26 che fu di John Terry. Una decisione che non è piaciuta ai tifosi. Lo scrive il Daily Mail. Il quotidiano scrive che i tifosi erano convinti che la maglia fosse stata ritirata. Non è ancora la numerazione definitiva.

Koulibaly – scrive il quotidiano – è particolarmente affezionato alla 26 che ha indossato nelle sue stagioni al Napoli.

Il Daily Mail scrive che ci sono state reazioni discordanti da parte dei tifosi.

 

Napolista ilnapolista © riproduzione riservata
TERMINI E CONDIZIONI