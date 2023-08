Scamacca è un nuovo calciatore dell’Atalanta: visite mediche in serata

Gianluca Scamacca will land in Roma in the afternoon and then undergo medical tests as new Atalanta player later today ⚫️🔵🛬 #WHUFC

West Ham will receive €25m fixed fee, €5m easy add ons, 10% sell-on clause. pic.twitter.com/iLW5gLS9qR

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2023