La Premier comincia il 12 settembre con il Leeds di Bielsa che sfida il Liverpool di Klopp

Sorteggiato il calendario. Alla prima anche Mourinho contro Ancelotti. Per Klopp alla seconda giornata lo scontro col Chelsea.
Calendario Premier, stamattina si è svolto il sorteggio. Questa la prima giornata che si disputerà il 12 settembre. Si comincia con Liverpool-Leeds, la sfida tra Klopp e Bielsa. Altra sfida quella tra Mourinho e Ancelotti con Tottenham-Everton. Il City ospiterà l’Aston Villa. Alla seconda giornata Chelsea-Liverpool e Wolves-City.
PRIMA GIORNATA
- 12/09/2020 15:00 Burnley v Manchester United
- 12/09/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton
- 12/09/2020 15:00 Fulham v Arsenal
- 12/09/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Leeds United
- 12/09/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Aston Villa
- 12/09/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
- 12/09/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City
- 12/09/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Newcastle United
- 14/09/2020 20:00 Brighton v Chelsea
- 14/09/2020 20:00 Sheffield United v Wolverhampton
SECONDA GIORNATA
- 19/09/2020 15:00 Arsenal v West Ham United
- 19/09/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Sheffield United
- 19/09/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool
- 19/09/2020 15:00 Everton v West Bromwich Albion
- 19/09/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Fulham
- 19/09/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Burnley
- 19/09/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Crystal Palace
- 19/09/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Brighton
- 19/09/2020 15:00 Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
- 19/09/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester City
