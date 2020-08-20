ilNapolista
Champions e calcio estero
20 Agosto 2020
A+ A-
Email Stampa

La Premier comincia il 12 settembre con il Leeds di Bielsa che sfida il Liverpool di Klopp

Sorteggiato il calendario. Alla prima anche Mourinho contro Ancelotti. Per Klopp alla seconda giornata lo scontro col Chelsea.

La Premier comincia il 12 settembre con il Leeds di Bielsa che sfida il Liverpool di Klopp
Bielsa

Calendario Premier, stamattina si è svolto il sorteggio. Questa la prima giornata che si disputerà il 12 settembre. Si comincia con Liverpool-Leeds, la sfida tra Klopp e Bielsa. Altra sfida quella tra Mourinho e Ancelotti con Tottenham-Everton. Il City ospiterà l’Aston Villa. Alla seconda giornata Chelsea-Liverpool e Wolves-City.

PRIMA GIORNATA

  • 12/09/2020    15:00    Burnley v Manchester United
  • 12/09/2020    15:00    Crystal Palace v Southampton
  • 12/09/2020    15:00    Fulham v Arsenal
  • 12/09/2020    15:00    Liverpool v Leeds United
  • 12/09/2020    15:00    Manchester City v Aston Villa
  • 12/09/2020    15:00    Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
  • 12/09/2020    15:00    West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City
  • 12/09/2020    15:00    West Ham United v Newcastle United
  • 14/09/2020    20:00    Brighton v Chelsea
  • 14/09/2020    20:00    Sheffield United v Wolverhampton

SECONDA GIORNATA

  • 19/09/2020    15:00    Arsenal v West Ham United
  • 19/09/2020    15:00    Aston Villa v Sheffield United
  • 19/09/2020    15:00    Chelsea v Liverpool
  • 19/09/2020    15:00    Everton v West Bromwich Albion
  • 19/09/2020    15:00    Leeds United v Fulham
  • 19/09/2020    15:00    Leicester City v Burnley
  • 19/09/2020    15:00    Manchester United v Crystal Palace
  • 19/09/2020    15:00    Newcastle United v Brighton
  • 19/09/2020    15:00    Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
  • 19/09/2020    15:00    Wolverhampton v Manchester City
Napolista ilnapolista © riproduzione riservata
TERMINI E CONDIZIONI