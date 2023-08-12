La giornata di calciomercato (live): Gosens torna in Germania all’Union Berlino

Al suo posto arriverà all’Inter Carlos Augusto per un prestito con obbligo di riscatto fissato a 13 milioni.

La giornata di calciomercato di oggi sabato 12 agosto:

ore 15:50 Il Galatasaray spinge per Paredes, ma lui preferirebbe la Roma

Lo scrive Fabrizio Romano. La squadra turca ha un accordo col Psg, ma il centrocampista argentino vorrebbe ritornare alla Roma.

Galatasaray agreed terms with PSG for Leandro Paredes on Thursday but the player currently favours move to AS Roma 🟡🔴 Paredes, waiting for Roma and PSG to be in contact. https://t.co/cuOvvnYUSn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2023

ore 13:30 Contatti tra Real Madrid e Chelsea per Kepa

Il portiere spagnolo sostituirebbe Courtois infortunato. Il Real Madrid lo vorrebbe in prestito. Lo scrive Fabrizio Romano.

Bayern feel it’s over for Kepa despite talks were at advanced stages with Chelsea — Kepa wants to join Real Madrid. ⚪️⏳ #RealMadrid Bayern won’t insist as they only want players convinced of their project. Real now working to get it done on loan; talks on with Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/d7AC0e8tOG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2023

ore 01:07 Carlos Augusto all’Inter, Gosens all’Union Berlino

Lo riporta Fabrizio Romano. La società nerazzurra ha chiuso per l’esterno brasiliano del Monza per un prestito con obbligo di riscatto fissato a 13 milioni. Gosens torna in Germania per 15 milioni.

Inter have reached verbal agreement to sign Carlos Augusto from Monza, here we go! New left back joining the club on loan with mandatory buy clause ⚫️🔵 Corinthians will receive percentage of the deal. Final fee: €13m plus add-ons. Augusto will replace Gosens. pic.twitter.com/iw3POvD3y8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2023