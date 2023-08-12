ilNapolista
12 Agosto 2023
La giornata di calciomercato (live): Gosens torna in Germania all'Union Berlino

Al suo posto arriverà all’Inter Carlos Augusto per un prestito con obbligo di riscatto fissato a 13 milioni.

Mg Milano 22/02/2023 - Champions League / Inter-Porto / foto Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport nella foto: Robin Gosens

La giornata di calciomercato di oggi sabato 12 agosto:

ore 15:50 Il Galatasaray spinge per Paredes, ma lui preferirebbe la Roma

Lo scrive Fabrizio Romano. La squadra turca ha un accordo col Psg, ma il centrocampista argentino vorrebbe ritornare alla Roma.

ore 13:30 Contatti tra Real Madrid e Chelsea per Kepa

Il portiere spagnolo sostituirebbe Courtois infortunato. Il Real Madrid lo vorrebbe in prestito. Lo scrive Fabrizio Romano.

ore 01:07 Carlos Augusto all’Inter, Gosens all’Union Berlino

Lo riporta Fabrizio Romano. La società nerazzurra ha chiuso per l’esterno brasiliano del Monza per un prestito con obbligo di riscatto fissato a 13 milioni. Gosens torna in Germania per 15 milioni.

