Locatelli, un giornalista del Nyt: «Nulla è normale quando si tratta di operazioni della Juventus»

Tariq Panja su Twitter: «è sorprendente l’idea che il Sassuolo non potesse trovare un acquirente di Locatelli con un’offerta migliore di quella bianconera»

Persino un giornalista del New York Times, su Twitter, si è interrogato sull’operazione Locatelli e più in generale sul comportamento della Juventus sul mercato. È Tariq Panja il cronista che ha anticipato di qualche ora la notizia del rientro in Eca dei nove club pentiti di aver sposato il progetto Superlega.

Su Twitter scrive a proposito di Locatelli:

«un’altra strana operazione della Juventus. Nulla è normale quando si tratta dei trasferimenti della Juventus. Ok il mercato è messo male ma è sorprendente l’idea che il Sassuolo non potesse trovare un acquirente di Locatelli con un’offerta migliore di quella bianconera. Nessun pagamento per due anni per un giocatore del suo livello». Ricorda l’affare Pjanic-Arthur: «Divertente, vero?» e conclude sarcasticamente: «gli uomini della Juve sono molto convincenti. Riuscirono a convincere la Jeep (di proprietà Fiat, come la Juve) ad aumentare in modo massiccio l’accordo di sponsorizzazione anche se non era alla fine del contratto. Anche quello è stato un grande affare».

Locatelli – two years loan, and then obligation to buy. How does this work? Another strange setup in order for Juve to sign a player? Nothing ever normal when it comes to Juve and the transfer market. — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) August 18, 2021

Yes the market is bad, but how the idea that Sassuolo could not find a buyer with a better offer for Locatelli than the one it made with Juve is very surprising. No fee for two years for a player of his profile 🤯 — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) August 18, 2021

Pjanic-Arthur swap was a fun one wasn’t it? — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) August 18, 2021

Juve negotiators are very convincing though. Remember they managed to convince Jeep (owned by Fiat, like Juve) to massively increase its sponsorship deal even though it was not close to the end of its contract. That was a great deal, too. — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) August 18, 2021