ilNapolista
Media e social
19 Agosto 2021
A+ A-
Email Stampa

Locatelli, un giornalista del Nyt: «Nulla è normale quando si tratta di operazioni della Juventus»

Tariq Panja su Twitter: «è sorprendente l’idea che il Sassuolo non potesse trovare un acquirente di Locatelli con un’offerta migliore di quella bianconera»

Locatelli, un giornalista del Nyt: «Nulla è normale quando si tratta di operazioni della Juventus»
La foto è del Sassuolo Calcio

Persino un giornalista del New York Times, su Twitter, si è interrogato sull’operazione Locatelli e più in generale sul comportamento della Juventus sul mercato. È Tariq Panja il cronista che ha anticipato di qualche ora la notizia del rientro in Eca dei nove club pentiti di aver sposato il progetto Superlega.

Su Twitter scrive a proposito di Locatelli:

«un’altra strana operazione della Juventus. Nulla è normale quando si tratta dei trasferimenti della Juventus. Ok il mercato è messo male ma è sorprendente l’idea che il Sassuolo non potesse trovare un acquirente di Locatelli con un’offerta migliore di quella bianconera. Nessun pagamento per due anni per un giocatore del suo livello». Ricorda l’affare Pjanic-Arthur: «Divertente, vero?» e conclude sarcasticamente: «gli uomini della Juve sono molto convincenti. Riuscirono a convincere la Jeep (di proprietà Fiat, come la Juve) ad aumentare in modo massiccio l’accordo di sponsorizzazione anche se non era alla fine del contratto. Anche quello è stato un grande affare».

 

Napolista ilnapolista © riproduzione riservata
TERMINI E CONDIZIONI