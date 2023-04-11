ilNapolista
11 Aprile 2023
«Osimhen l’anno prossimo giocherà nel Bayern, piace molto al club» (Sky Sport Germania)

Il tweet di un giornalista di Sky Sport Germania. «Una nuova conferma è arrivata oggi, ci saranno altri colloqui per stabilire la cifra definitiva»

Db Reggio Emilia 17/02/2023 - campionato di calcio serie A / Sassuolo-Napoli / foto Daniele Buffa/Image Sport nella foto: esultanza gol Victor Osimhen

Il Bayern Monaco è su Victor Osimhen e non da oggi, già quest’estate il club bavarese era in predicato di acquistare il centravanti nigeriano del Napoli. Le trattative con l’entourage del calciatore sono proseguite. E oggi su Twitter il giornalista di Sky Sport Germania Florian Plettenberg scrive che Osimhen l’anno prossimo giocherà sicuramente nel Bayern in estate. Una nuova conferma sarebbe arrivata oggi. Piace molto sia ai dirigenti del Bayern. Nelle prossime settimane ci saranno altri colloqui, sul prezzo e su Tuchel.

