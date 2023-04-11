«Osimhen l’anno prossimo giocherà nel Bayern, piace molto al club» (Sky Sport Germania)

Il Bayern Monaco è su Victor Osimhen e non da oggi, già quest’estate il club bavarese era in predicato di acquistare il centravanti nigeriano del Napoli. Le trattative con l’entourage del calciatore sono proseguite. E oggi su Twitter il giornalista di Sky Sport Germania Florian Plettenberg scrive che Osimhen l’anno prossimo giocherà sicuramente nel Bayern in estate. Una nuova conferma sarebbe arrivata oggi. Piace molto sia ai dirigenti del Bayern. Nelle prossime settimane ci saranno altri colloqui, sul prezzo e su Tuchel.

❗️News #Osimhen: The 24 y/o top striker would definitely join Bayern in summer! Confirmed again and today. Bayern bosses like him a lot. His management and the player are aware of it. More talks could follow in the next weeks. It’s all about the price – and Tuchel. @SkySportDE 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/u4ubLQOzUc

— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 11, 2023