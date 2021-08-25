Kane annuncia: “Resto al Tottenham e sarò concentrato al 100% sui successi della squadra”

L’attaccante inglese sui social: “Ho ricevuto un’accoglienza incredibile, aiuterò gli Spurs per raggiungere il successo”
Harry Kane, attaccante del Tottenham, ha annunciato con un post sui propri canali social la sua permanenza nel club londinese, nonostante l’interesse forte del Manchester City.
È stato incredibile vedere l’accoglienza dei tifosi del Tottenham domenica e leggere alcuni dei messaggi d’affetto che ho avuto nelle ultime settimane. Resterò al Tottenham quest’estate e sarò concentrato al 100% per aiutare la squadra a raggiungere il successo.
It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽
I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1
— Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021