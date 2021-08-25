Kane annuncia: “Resto al Tottenham e sarò concentrato al 100% sui successi della squadra”

Harry Kane, attaccante del Tottenham, ha annunciato con un post sui propri canali social la sua permanenza nel club londinese, nonostante l’interesse forte del Manchester City.

It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽

I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1

— Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021