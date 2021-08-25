ilNapolista
Kane annuncia: “Resto al Tottenham e sarò concentrato al 100% sui successi della squadra”

L’attaccante inglese sui social: “Ho ricevuto un’accoglienza incredibile, aiuterò gli Spurs per raggiungere il successo”

Londra (Inghilterra) 29/06/2021 - Euro 2020 / Inghilterra-Germania / foto Uefa/Image Sport nella foto: Harry Kane

Harry Kane, attaccante del Tottenham, ha annunciato con un post sui propri canali social la sua permanenza nel club londinese, nonostante l’interesse forte del Manchester City.

È stato incredibile vedere l’accoglienza dei tifosi del Tottenham domenica e leggere alcuni dei messaggi d’affetto che ho avuto nelle ultime settimane. Resterò al Tottenham quest’estate e sarò concentrato al 100% per aiutare la squadra a raggiungere il successo.

