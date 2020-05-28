La Premier League trasmetterà in chiaro 29 partite su 92 (4 sulla BBC, 25 su Sky)

L’amministratore delegato della Premier: «È importante garantire che il maggior numero possibile di persone possa guardare le partite a casa»

La ripartenza della Premier League avviene con una novità storica: per la prima volta, dal 1992, da quando cioè nata la Premier League, quattro partite saranno trasmesse in chiaro. Saranno trasmesse sulla BBC. Altre 25 saranno trasmesse in chiaro da Sky. In tutto sono 29. Non era mai successo. Su Sky in chiaro anche il derby Everton-Liverpool.

Il ceo della Premier League Richard Masters ha rilasciato le seguenti dichiarazioni:

La Premier League e i nostri club sono orgogliosi di avere tifosi incredibilmente appassionati e fedeli. È importante garantire che il maggior numero possibile di persone possa guardare le partite a casa.

È una conclusione che va nella direzione suggerita dal ministro Spadafora. Vedremo quel che accadrà in Serie A

