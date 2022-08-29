ilNapolista
29 Agosto 2022
Fabrizio Romano: è fatta per Fabian al Psg, 23 milioni al Napoli

L’annuncio su Twitter, domani è il giorno dell’ufficialità. L’arrivo dello spagnolo sbloccherà Paredes destinato alla Juventus

Db Dimaro (Tn) 17/07/2022 - amichevole / Napoli-Perugia / foto Daniele Buffa/Image Sport nella foto: Fabian Ruiz

Il giornalista Fabrizio Romano scrive su Twitter che è fatta per Fabian Ruiz al Psg. Il trasferimento sarà definitivo domani. Siamo tra i 22 e i 23 milioni di euro. L’arrivo del centrocampista spagnolo sbloccherebbe Paredes che andrebbe alla Juventus. Nei giorni scorsi Campos si era spazientito per la lentezza della trattativa.

