Fabrizio Romano: è fatta per Fabian al Psg, 23 milioni al Napoli

Il giornalista Fabrizio Romano scrive su Twitter che è fatta per Fabian Ruiz al Psg. Il trasferimento sarà definitivo domani. Siamo tra i 22 e i 23 milioni di euro. L’arrivo del centrocampista spagnolo sbloccherebbe Paredes che andrebbe alla Juventus. Nei giorni scorsi Campos si era spazientito per la lentezza della trattativa.

Paris Saint-Germain are finally set to sign Fabián Ruíz, here we go! Been told he will fly to Paris tomorrow as deal is set to be completed. 🚨🔴🔵 #PSG

Fabián will sign for PSG until June 2027. €22/23m to Napoli as final fee. pic.twitter.com/t1hTYlym9A

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2022