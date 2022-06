Hamilton: «Sono stato preso di mira per tutta la vita. È giunto il momento di agire»

Dopo la difesa da parte della Formula Uno, Lewis Hamilton prende posizione sulle offese razziste di Nelson Piquet con un post sul suo account Twitter.

It’s more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport. I’ve been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life. There has been plenty of time to learn. Time has come for action.

— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) June 28, 2022