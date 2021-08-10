Il Psg perde Sergio Ramos per sei settimane: in quattro mesi ha giocato una sola partita

Ancora un problema per l’ex bandiera del Real Madrid ora alla corte di Parigi. Ha 35 anni compiuti a marzo.
Canal+ informa che Sergio Ramos ha subito un altro infortunio e starà fuori per circa un mese e mezzo, almeno sei settimane. È l’ennesimo infortunio dell’ex bandiera del Real Madrid, oggi passato anch’egli al Psg. Ma Pochettino dovrà fare a meno di lui. Negli ultimi quattro mesi, Ramos ha giocato una sola partita, quella persa 2-0 contro il Chelsea. Ha 35 anni compiuti a marzo.
Sergio Ramos is set to be sidelined for 1-2 months due to injury, per @canalplus.
Ramos has played just one match over the past four months, losing 0-2 to Chelsea.
— Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) August 10, 2021
Wasn’t long ago that Ramos stated his desire to play in the Euros AND the Olympics in the same summer. Father Time is catching up with him quicker than he expected.
— Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) August 10, 2021
One obvious effect of Ramos’ increasing injury woes will be Pochettino straying away from a back three and going with a four-man defense, unless he feels comfortable with Abdou Diallo, Danilo Pereira or Thilo Kehrer as a starter.
— Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) August 10, 2021