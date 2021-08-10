Il Psg perde Sergio Ramos per sei settimane: in quattro mesi ha giocato una sola partita

Canal+ informa che Sergio Ramos ha subito un altro infortunio e starà fuori per circa un mese e mezzo, almeno sei settimane. È l’ennesimo infortunio dell’ex bandiera del Real Madrid, oggi passato anch’egli al Psg. Ma Pochettino dovrà fare a meno di lui. Negli ultimi quattro mesi, Ramos ha giocato una sola partita, quella persa 2-0 contro il Chelsea. Ha 35 anni compiuti a marzo.

Sergio Ramos is set to be sidelined for 1-2 months due to injury, per @canalplus.

Ramos has played just one match over the past four months, losing 0-2 to Chelsea.

— Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) August 10, 2021