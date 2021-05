Straordinario River Plate: 10 giocatori contati, in porta il centrocampista Perez, e vince 2-1 in Coppa

River Plate incredible night 🇦🇷

– 20+ Covid cases

– Goalkeepers ruled out

– No list changes allowed

– 11 players available (!)

– Midfielder Enzo Pérez starts as GK vs Santa Fe in Copa Libertadores 🧤

– Pérez plays through a hamstring injury

…and River won 2-1.

Pérez, MVP. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qtmrDjbnxm

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 20, 2021