Ronaldo: “E’ tempo di riflettere. I tifosi si aspettano di più da noi”

Il messaggio su Instagram: “E’ tempo di analizzare gli alti e bassi. Un grande club come la Juventus deve sempre pensare come il migliore del mondo, lavorare come il migliore del mondo”
Su Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo ha postato un messaggio sulla stagione appena conclusa. Non ha fatto alcun riferimento a Sarri e al suo esonero ma ha parlato della necessità, per la Juve, di essere all’altezza di più alte aspettative e anche di riflettere sul momento per migliorare.
“La stagione 2019/20 per noi è finita, molto più tardi del solito ma prima di quanto ci aspettassimo. Ora è tempo di riflettere, è tempo di analizzare gli alti e bassi perché il pensiero critico è l’unico modo per migliorare. Un grande club come la Juventus deve sempre pensare come il migliore del mondo, lavorare come il migliore del mondo, così che possiamo definirci uno dei migliori e più grandi club del mondo. Vincere ancora una volta la Serie A in un anno così difficile è qualcosa di cui siamo molto orgogliosi. Personalmente segnare 37 gol per la Juventus e 11 per la Nazionale portoghese è qualcosa che mi fa affrontare il futuro con rinnovata ambizione e voglia di continuare a fare sempre meglio ogni anno. Ma i tifosi chiedono di più da noi. Si aspettano di più da noi. E dobbiamo mantenere, dobbiamo essere all’altezza delle più alte aspettative. Possa questa breve pausa di vacanza permettere a tutti noi di prendere le migliori decisioni per il futuro e tornare più forti e impegnati che mai“.
The 2019/20 season is over for us, much later than usual but yet sooner than we expected. Now it’s time for reflection, time to analyse the ups and downs because critical thinking is the only way to improve. A huge club such as Juventus must always think like the best in the world, work like the best in the world, so that we can call ourselves one of the best and biggest clubs in the world. Winning the Serie A once again in such a difficult year is something that we are very proud of. Personally, scoring 37 goals for Juventus and 11 for the Portuguese National Team is something that makes me face the future with renewed ambition and desire to keep doing better and better each year. But the fans demand more from us. They expect more from us. And we have to deliver, we must live up to the highest expectations. May this short vacation break allow us all to make the best decisions for the future and come back stronger and more committed than ever. . See you soon! 💪🏼👊🏼