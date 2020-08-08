Ronaldo: “E’ tempo di riflettere. I tifosi si aspettano di più da noi”

Il messaggio su Instagram: “E’ tempo di analizzare gli alti e bassi. Un grande club come la Juventus deve sempre pensare come il migliore del mondo, lavorare come il migliore del mondo”

Su Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo ha postato un messaggio sulla stagione appena conclusa. Non ha fatto alcun riferimento a Sarri e al suo esonero ma ha parlato della necessità, per la Juve, di essere all’altezza di più alte aspettative e anche di riflettere sul momento per migliorare.

“La stagione 2019/20 per noi è finita, molto più tardi del solito ma prima di quanto ci aspettassimo. Ora è tempo di riflettere, è tempo di analizzare gli alti e bassi perché il pensiero critico è l’unico modo per migliorare. Un grande club come la Juventus deve sempre pensare come il migliore del mondo, lavorare come il migliore del mondo, così che possiamo definirci uno dei migliori e più grandi club del mondo. Vincere ancora una volta la Serie A in un anno così difficile è qualcosa di cui siamo molto orgogliosi. Personalmente segnare 37 gol per la Juventus e 11 per la Nazionale portoghese è qualcosa che mi fa affrontare il futuro con rinnovata ambizione e voglia di continuare a fare sempre meglio ogni anno. Ma i tifosi chiedono di più da noi. Si aspettano di più da noi. E dobbiamo mantenere, dobbiamo essere all’altezza delle più alte aspettative. Possa questa breve pausa di vacanza permettere a tutti noi di prendere le migliori decisioni per il futuro e tornare più forti e impegnati che mai“.