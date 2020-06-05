Il calendario della Premier: il 17 giugno City-Arsenal, il 21 il derby di Liverpool

Il programma delle partite fino al 2 luglio. Si gioca quasi ogni giorno. Il 19 Tottenham-United, il 2 luglio City-Liverpool (i Reds potrebbero già essere campioni)
Wednesday, 17 June:
Aston Villa v Sheffield United (18:00), Sky Sports.
Manchester City v Arsenal (20:15), Sky Sports.
Friday, 19 June:
Norwich v Southampton (18:00), Sky Sports and Pick.
Tottenham v Manchester United (20:15), Sky Sports.
Saturday, 20 June: Watford v Leicester City (12:30), BT Sport.
Brighton v Arsenal (15:00), BT Sport.
West Ham v Wolves (17:30), Sky Sports.
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (19:45), BBC.
Sunday, 21 June: Newcastle v Sheffield United (14:00), Sky Sports and Pick.
Aston Villa v Chelsea (16:15), Sky Sports.
Everton v Liverpool (19:00), Sky Sports and Pick.
Monday, 22 June:
Manchester City v Burnley (20:00), Sky Sports.
Tuesday, 23 June:
Leicester v Brighton (18:00), Sky Sports.
Tottenham v West Ham (20:15), Sky Sports.
Wednesday, 24 June:
Manchester United v Sheffield United (18:00), Sky Sports and Pick.
Newcastle v Aston Villa (18:00), BT Sport.
Norwich v Everton (18:00), BBC.
Wolves v Bournemouth (18:00), BT Sport.
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (20:15), Sky Sports.
Thursday, 25 June:
Burnley v Watford (18:00), Sky Sports and Pick.
Southampton v Arsenal (18:00), Sky Sports.
Chelsea v Manchester (20:15), BT Sport.
Saturday, 27 June:
Aston Villa v Wolves (12:30), BT Sport.
Sunday, 28 June:
Watford v Southampton (16:30), Sky Sports and Pick.
Monday, 29 June:
Crystal Palace v Burnley (20:00), Amazon Prime.
Tuesday, 30 June:
Brighton v Manchester United (20:15), Sky Sports and Pick.
Wednesday, 1 July:
Bournemouth v Newcastle (18:00), Sky Sports and Pick.
Arsenal v Norwich (18:00), BT Sport.
Everton v Leicester (18:00), Sky Sports.
West Ham v Chelsea (20:15), Sky Sports.
Thursday, 2 July:
Sheffield United v Tottenham (18:00), Sky Sports.
Manchester City v Liverpool (20:15), Sky Sports.