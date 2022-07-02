ilNapolista
2 Luglio 2022
The Times: Ronaldo ha chiesto al Manchester United di essere ceduto

Il portoghese non è soddisfatto della stagione e vuole un club impegnato in Champions. Occorre un’offerta all’altezza

Bergamo 02/11/2021 - Champions League / Atalanta-Manchester United / foto Image Sport nella foto: esultanza gol Cristiano Ronaldo

Secondo quanto scrive il Times, Cristiano Ronaldo ha chiesto al Manchester United di essere ceduto qualora il club ricevesse un’offerta soddisfacente nelle prossime settimane. Il portoghese non è soddisfatto di come è andata la stagione e soprattutto cerca un club che sarà impegnato in Champions League, vetrina a cui non intende rinunciare.

Nei giorni scorsi si è parlato di un incontro tra il suo agente, Jorge Mendes, e il Chelsea. Incontro che ha fatto infuriare lo United.

