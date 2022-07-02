The Times: Ronaldo ha chiesto al Manchester United di essere ceduto

Il portoghese non è soddisfatto della stagione e vuole un club impegnato in Champions. Occorre un’offerta all’altezza

Secondo quanto scrive il Times, Cristiano Ronaldo ha chiesto al Manchester United di essere ceduto qualora il club ricevesse un’offerta soddisfacente nelle prossime settimane. Il portoghese non è soddisfatto di come è andata la stagione e soprattutto cerca un club che sarà impegnato in Champions League, vetrina a cui non intende rinunciare.

🔺 EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to be allowed to leave Manchester United should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window https://t.co/yx8POGB5M4 — Times Sport (@TimesSport) July 2, 2022

Nei giorni scorsi si è parlato di un incontro tra il suo agente, Jorge Mendes, e il Chelsea. Incontro che ha fatto infuriare lo United.