Kapadia: “Non posso credere che Maradona sia morto. E’ sempre sembrato indistruttibile”

Il regista Asif Kapadia, autore del film su Maradona, commenta su Twitter la morte di Diego.

Cant quite believe DM has gone. Hard to process. He always seemed indestructible. I had 10 hours with the man!! I touched his left foot. We did our best to show the world the man, the myth, the fighter he was. The greatest #legend #DiegoMaradona @MaradonaMovie #Diego #maradona pic.twitter.com/4BSULN9rdt

