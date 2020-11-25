ilNapolista
Kapadia: “Non posso credere che Maradona sia morto. E’ sempre sembrato indistruttibile”

Su Twitter: “Ho speso dieci ore con lui! Ho toccato il suo piede sinistro. Abbiamo fatto del nostro meglio per mostrare al mondo l’uomo, il mito, il combattente che era. Il più grande”.

Il regista Asif Kapadia, autore del film su Maradona, commenta su Twitter la morte di Diego.

“Non posso credere che DM sia morto. Difficile da digerire. E’ sempre sembrato indistruttibile. Ho speso dieci ore con lui! Ho toccato il suo piede sinistro. Abbiamo fatto del nostro meglio per mostrare al mondo l’uomo, il mito, il combattente che era. Il più grande”.

 

