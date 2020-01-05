FA Cup – Klopp batte Ancelotti col Liverpool B: 1-0 all’Everton

I Reds vanno in campo con le riserve e vincono lo stesso il derby con un gran gol di Jones (18 anni). Sconfitta meritata per il deludente Everton

Il Liverpool vince anche con le riserve e i giovanissimi. In FA Cup Jurgen Klopp schiera la squadra B e batte ugualmente l’Everton di Ancelotti che invece manda in campo i titolari. Eppure non sembra. Finisce 1-0 per i Reds che vincono con merito, soprattutto nel secondo tempo (dominato). Rete decisiva del diciottenne Jones con un tiro a giro sotto la traversa. Jones non era nato l’ultima volta che l’Everton vinse in casa del Liverpool.

Curtis Jones showing confidence at 18 and hunger to say after his #facup goal that it can be frustrating and “begging to come on”, rather than just platitudespic.twitter.com/pA8wupQbj7 — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) January 5, 2020

L’ultima volta che l’Everton ha vinto ad Anfield, Curtis Jones non era nemmeno nato. 🙈 pic.twitter.com/IikFHnqKNy — Il Calcio Inglese (@BritishFootball) January 5, 2020

Nel primo tempo, l’Everton ha più chance ma non le concretizza. Poi, il Liverpool delle riserve accelera e mostrato grande organizzazione e ottime individualità. L’Everton non tira più in porta. Grande delusione per Ancelotti e per i tifosi dei Toffee che credevano di poter vincere questo derby. La peggior partita della gestione dell’italiano ex Napoli.

E invece è il Liverpool ad andare avanti in FA Cup. Il Telegraph scrive di umiliazione per l’Everton.

Liverpool youngsters inflict fresh Anfield humiliation on Everton thanks to stunning Curtis Jones goal – @JBurtTelegraph reports https://t.co/XypGzPemKU pic.twitter.com/J2ZHoYkqzM — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) January 5, 2020

“This city has two great teams. Liverpool and Liverpool reserves,” Bill Shankly said. #LFC — indykaila News (@indykaila) January 5, 2020

No matter how this ends up, #LFC have got some incredibly exciting kids coming through. Testament to the work of Inglethorpe and his staff at the academy as well as the environment that Klopp has created. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 5, 2020