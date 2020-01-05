ilNapolista
Flash News
5 Gennaio 2020
A+ A-
Email Stampa

FA Cup – Klopp batte Ancelotti col Liverpool B: 1-0 all’Everton

I Reds vanno in campo con le riserve e vincono lo stesso il derby con un gran gol di Jones (18 anni). Sconfitta meritata per il deludente Everton

FA Cup – Klopp batte Ancelotti col Liverpool B: 1-0 all’Everton

Il Liverpool vince anche con le riserve e i giovanissimi. In FA Cup Jurgen Klopp schiera la squadra B e batte ugualmente l’Everton di Ancelotti che invece manda in campo i titolari. Eppure non sembra. Finisce 1-0 per i Reds che vincono con merito, soprattutto nel secondo tempo (dominato). Rete decisiva del diciottenne Jones con un tiro a giro sotto la traversa. Jones non era nato l’ultima volta che l’Everton vinse in casa del Liverpool.

Nel primo tempo, l’Everton ha più chance ma non le  concretizza. Poi, il Liverpool delle riserve accelera e mostrato grande organizzazione e ottime individualità. L’Everton non tira più in porta. Grande delusione per Ancelotti e per i tifosi dei Toffee che credevano di poter vincere questo derby. La peggior partita della gestione dell’italiano ex Napoli.

E invece è il Liverpool ad andare avanti in FA Cup. Il Telegraph scrive di umiliazione per l’Everton.

Napolista ilnapolista © riproduzione riservata
TERMINI E CONDIZIONI