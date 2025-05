Non bastano i 35 milioni offerti dal Napoli per Sudakov (Romano)

🚨🇺🇦 Napoli have approached Shakhtar Donetsk for Georgiy Sudakov; but the club wants more than initial package in excess of €35m offered in order to give the green light.

Sudakov, understood to be keen on eventual move to Napoli but no club-to-club agreement so far.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 13, 2025