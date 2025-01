Danilo al Napoli, si chiude la prossima settimana (Schira)

Expected #Danilo Luiz’s signing for #Napoli as a free agent next week. Ready the termination of the contract with #Juventus a contract until 2026 (€2,5M/year) with Napoli. Two english and two brazilian are also interested in him former #Juve’s captain. #transfers https://t.co/WBPERe948G

— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) January 20, 2025