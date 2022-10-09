L’ex portiere del Real è stato bersagliato da insulti. Alla fine ci mette una pezza attribuendo la colpa ad un hacker che gli ha sottratto il profilo
Iker Casillas scrive su Twitter di essere gay per allontanare i gossip sulle sue relazioni sentimentali ma il popolo del web non gradisce, tanto che l’ex portiere del Real Madrid è poi costretto a cancellare il tweet. Casillas è stato letteralmente massacrato.
#Casillas ha cancellato il tweet.
Non era un coming out.
Ma la leggerezza abbastanza stupida di uno che, evidentemente, non è abbastanza maturo da capire che con certe cose non si scherza.
— Tommaso Labate (@Tommasolabate) October 9, 2022
Casillas ha cancellato il tweet. L’ipotesi dello ‘scherzo’ in risposta ai tanti flirt attribuitegli in queste settimane è la più probabile. In caso, una battuta di cattivo gusto che gli si è ritorta contro.
— Filippo Ricci (@filippomricci) October 9, 2022
Iker Casillas is disgusting
— Bernard Palacios (@BernardPalacio5) October 9, 2022
Iker Casillas & Carles Puyol should be ashamed. Making a joke about coming out is not only pathetic & sickening but it fuels homophobia. It achieves exactly the opposite of what we want football to be: a safe, inclusive & respectful space. Lost all respect for both players.
— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 9, 2022
The horrifying tone-deafness of Casillas and Puyol shows how cishet are so comfortable in their privileged cocoon, they can’t see anything else
— The Importance of Being Ernesto Guevara (@_KunleAjao) October 9, 2022
C’è anche chi se la prende con i tanti giornali che hanno preso sul serio la dichiarazione di Casillas, senza metterla nemmeno per un attimo in relazione alle voci sulla sua relazione con la cantante spagnola Alejandra Onieva. Un esempio di pessimo giornalismo, lo definiscono tanti, senza rispetto per la conferma attraverso fonti ufficiali e neppure verso la comunità Lgbt.
The way some media houses reported on the Iker Casillas tweet was horrible. No context sought and no admission that details were still being verified. They’re co-responsible for the pain caused to the LGBTQI+ community and their kind will be the death of our profession.
— Leonard Solms 🇿🇦 🏴 (@LeonSolms) October 9, 2022
Alla fine Casillas è costretto a metterci una pezza. Sempre su Twitter si scusa, attribuendo il tweet ad un presunto hacker.
“Account hackerato. Per fortuna tutto in ordine. Mi scuso con tutti i miei follower. E, naturalmente, le mie più grandi scuse alla comunità LGBT”.
Cuenta hackeada. Por suerte todo en orden. Disculpas a todos mis followers. Y por supuesto, más disculpas a la comunidad LGTB. 🙏
— Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) October 9, 2022