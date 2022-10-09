ilNapolista
9 Ottobre 2022
È bufera social sul tweet di Casillas: «dovrebbe vergognarsi», «alimenta l’omofobia». Lui si scusa

L’ex portiere del Real è stato bersagliato da insulti. Alla fine ci mette una pezza attribuendo la colpa ad un hacker che gli ha sottratto il profilo

As Roma 23/08/2016 - Champions League / Roma-Porto / foto Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport nella foto: Iker Casillas

Iker Casillas scrive su Twitter di essere gay per allontanare i gossip sulle sue relazioni sentimentali ma il popolo del web non gradisce, tanto che l’ex portiere del Real Madrid è poi costretto a cancellare il tweet. Casillas è stato letteralmente massacrato.

C’è anche chi se la prende con i tanti giornali che hanno preso sul serio la dichiarazione di Casillas, senza metterla nemmeno per un attimo in relazione alle voci sulla sua relazione con la cantante spagnola Alejandra Onieva. Un esempio di pessimo giornalismo, lo definiscono tanti, senza rispetto per la conferma attraverso fonti ufficiali e neppure verso la comunità Lgbt.

Alla fine Casillas è costretto a metterci una pezza. Sempre su Twitter si scusa, attribuendo il tweet ad un presunto hacker.

“Account hackerato. Per fortuna tutto in ordine. Mi scuso con tutti i miei follower. E, naturalmente, le mie più grandi scuse alla comunità LGBT”.

