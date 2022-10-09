Iker Casillas scrive su Twitter di essere gay per allontanare i gossip sulle sue relazioni sentimentali ma il popolo del web non gradisce, tanto che l’ex portiere del Real Madrid è poi costretto a cancellare il tweet. Casillas è stato letteralmente massacrato.

#Casillas ha cancellato il tweet. Non era un coming out. Ma la leggerezza abbastanza stupida di uno che, evidentemente, non è abbastanza maturo da capire che con certe cose non si scherza.

Casillas ha cancellato il tweet. L’ipotesi dello ‘scherzo’ in risposta ai tanti flirt attribuitegli in queste settimane è la più probabile. In caso, una battuta di cattivo gusto che gli si è ritorta contro.

Iker Casillas & Carles Puyol should be ashamed. Making a joke about coming out is not only pathetic & sickening but it fuels homophobia. It achieves exactly the opposite of what we want football to be: a safe, inclusive & respectful space. Lost all respect for both players.

The horrifying tone-deafness of Casillas and Puyol shows how cishet are so comfortable in their privileged cocoon, they can’t see anything else

