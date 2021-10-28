ilNapolista
Media e social
28 Ottobre 2021
A+ A-
Email Stampa

Shomurodov “omofobo”, la Roma smentisce: «Non ha mai avuto un account Twitter»

Su Twitter: «Il tweet che gli è stato erroneamente attribuito è stato pubblicato da un account falso, non sono le sue  opinioni»

Shomurodov “omofobo”, la Roma smentisce: «Non ha mai avuto un account Twitter»

La Roma smentisce che il suo attaccante, Shomurodov abbia commentato il tweet di coming out di Josh Cavallo esponendo ragionamenti omofobi. Il club giallorosso ha emesso un comunicato ufficiale su Twitter.

“Il club ritiene importante chiarire che l’attaccante Eldor Shomurodov non ha – e non ha mai avuto – un account ufficiale su Twitter. Un recente tweet che gli è stato erroneamente attribuito è stato pubblicato da un account falso. Quel tweet non riflette in alcun modo le vere opinioni del giocatore”.

Napolista ilnapolista © riproduzione riservata
TERMINI E CONDIZIONI