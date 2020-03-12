Tom Hanks su Instagram: “Io e mia moglie positivi al coronavirus”

L’attore era in Australia con la moglie quando hanno accusato lievi sintomi e si sono sottoposti al test
Continuano a moltiplicarsi i casi di persone infette dal virus in tutto il mondo, è arrivata questa notte la notizia di Tom Hanks che ha raccontato in un post su Instagram la sua positività al coronavirus
Ciao gente. Rita e io siamo quaggiù in Australia. Ci siamo sentiti un po’ stanchi, come se avessimo il raffreddore e alcuni dolori muscolari. Rita aveva dei brividi che andavano e venivano. Anche febbre lieve. Per fare le cose nel modo giusto, come è necessario nel mondo in questo momento, siamo stati testati per il Coronavirus e siamo risultati positivi. Bene ora. Cosa fare dopo? I funzionari medici hanno protocolli che devono essere seguiti. Noi di Hanks verremo testati, osservati e isolati per tutto il tempo necessario per la salute e la sicurezza pubblica. Non molto più di un approccio alla volta, no? Terremo aggiornato e aggiornato il mondo.
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!