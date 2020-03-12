Tom Hanks su Instagram: “Io e mia moglie positivi al coronavirus”

Ciao gente. Rita e io siamo quaggiù in Australia. Ci siamo sentiti un po’ stanchi, come se avessimo il raffreddore e alcuni dolori muscolari. Rita aveva dei brividi che andavano e venivano. Anche febbre lieve. Per fare le cose nel modo giusto, come è necessario nel mondo in questo momento, siamo stati testati per il Coronavirus e siamo risultati positivi. Bene ora. Cosa fare dopo? I funzionari medici hanno protocolli che devono essere seguiti. Noi di Hanks verremo testati, osservati e isolati per tutto il tempo necessario per la salute e la sicurezza pubblica. Non molto più di un approccio alla volta, no? Terremo aggiornato e aggiornato il mondo.