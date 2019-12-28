Il coro dei tifosi dell’Everton per Ancelotti: «Carlo fantastico, Carlo magnifico» (VIDEO)

Il pensionato Carlo Ancelotti ha vinto la seconda partita consecutiva sulla panchina dell’Everton. I Toffee hanno battuto fuori casa 2-1 il Newcastle. Ancora una volta decisivo Carver-Lewin autore di una doppietta. Ancelotti ha fatto ampio turn-over visto che l’Everton aveva giocato appena 48 ore prima: cinque cambi e anche lo spostamento di Sidibe tornato terzino destra dopo l’avanzamento contro il Burnley (fu autore dell’assist). Arrivano i complimenti d’autore, come quelli di Gary Lineker.

I tifosi dell’Everton sono ovviamente impazziti per Ancelotti. Avere Ancelotti in panchina gaserebbe qualsiasi tifoseria intelligente del mondo. Dopo l’entusiastica accoglienza a Goodison Park, a Newcastle è partito il coro: “Carlo fantastico, Carlo magnifico”.

A masterclass from Carlo Ancelotti on how and when to make substitutions, and adjusting your shape according to game flow. #EFC #NEWEVE https://t.co/pdbWCYPiZw

2 games in charge of @Everton for Ancelotti and 6 points in the bag. 👍🏻🤨

Anyone else think its fucking mad that Carlo Ancelotti is our manager? 🤨 — Z Cars (@SignHimUp1878) December 28, 2019

Ancelotti has had this group of players a couple of days and the improvement in how to win a game of football has been huge.

We drive forward, we scrap, we play it positively when the option is on and we’ve played and defended as a unit.

The shape and flexibility, perfect.

— Ell Bretland (@EllBretland) December 28, 2019