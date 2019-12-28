ilNapolista
28 Dicembre 2019
Il coro dei tifosi dell’Everton per Ancelotti: «Carlo fantastico, Carlo magnifico» (VIDEO)

Alla seconda partita (e seconda vittoria) è già partito il coro. Ovviamente qualsiasi tifoseria intelligente sarebbe gasata di avere Ancelotti in panchina

Il pensionato Carlo Ancelotti ha vinto la seconda partita consecutiva sulla panchina dell’Everton. I Toffee hanno battuto fuori casa 2-1 il Newcastle. Ancora una volta decisivo Carver-Lewin autore di una doppietta. Ancelotti ha fatto ampio turn-over visto che l’Everton aveva giocato appena 48 ore prima: cinque cambi e anche lo spostamento di Sidibe tornato terzino destra dopo l’avanzamento contro il Burnley (fu autore dell’assist). Arrivano i complimenti d’autore, come quelli di Gary Lineker.

I tifosi dell’Everton sono ovviamente impazziti per Ancelotti. Avere Ancelotti in panchina gaserebbe qualsiasi tifoseria intelligente del mondo. Dopo l’entusiastica accoglienza a Goodison Park, a Newcastle è partito il coro: “Carlo fantastico, Carlo magnifico”.

