Il coro dei tifosi dell’Everton per Ancelotti: «Carlo fantastico, Carlo magnifico» (VIDEO)

Alla seconda partita (e seconda vittoria) è già partito il coro. Ovviamente qualsiasi tifoseria intelligente sarebbe gasata di avere Ancelotti in panchina
Il pensionato Carlo Ancelotti ha vinto la seconda partita consecutiva sulla panchina dell’Everton. I Toffee hanno battuto fuori casa 2-1 il Newcastle. Ancora una volta decisivo Carver-Lewin autore di una doppietta. Ancelotti ha fatto ampio turn-over visto che l’Everton aveva giocato appena 48 ore prima: cinque cambi e anche lo spostamento di Sidibe tornato terzino destra dopo l’avanzamento contro il Burnley (fu autore dell’assist). Arrivano i complimenti d’autore, come quelli di Gary Lineker.
I tifosi dell’Everton sono ovviamente impazziti per Ancelotti. Avere Ancelotti in panchina gaserebbe qualsiasi tifoseria intelligente del mondo. Dopo l’entusiastica accoglienza a Goodison Park, a Newcastle è partito il coro: “Carlo fantastico, Carlo magnifico”.
In love with the Ancelotti song. pic.twitter.com/kj7hvoFyY0
— 🇮🇹 Tom (@CarIoMagnifico) December 28, 2019
CARLO FANTASTICO.
CARLO MAGNIFICO.@MrAncelotti 💙🇮🇹 #NEWEVE pic.twitter.com/fuODDzeJnT
— Everton (@Everton) December 28, 2019
Ancelotti salutes the travelling Evertonians pic.twitter.com/pNDzliT8Nu
— Phil Kirkbride (@philkecho) December 28, 2019
2 games in charge of @Everton for Ancelotti and 6 points in the bag. 👍🏻🤨
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 28, 2019
A masterclass from Carlo Ancelotti on how and when to make substitutions, and adjusting your shape according to game flow. #EFC #NEWEVE https://t.co/pdbWCYPiZw
— Happy New Yerry (@RBMersey) December 28, 2019
Anyone else think its fucking mad that Carlo Ancelotti is our manager? 🤨
— Z Cars (@SignHimUp1878) December 28, 2019
Ancelotti has had this group of players a couple of days and the improvement in how to win a game of football has been huge.
We drive forward, we scrap, we play it positively when the option is on and we’ve played and defended as a unit.
The shape and flexibility, perfect.
— Ell Bretland (@EllBretland) December 28, 2019
I bilanci si fanno alla fine, per carità; ma forse Ancelotti non è pensionabile come sosteneva qualcuno. A Napoli, e non solo.
— Francis (@_MrFrancis) December 28, 2019
El fútbol italiano se juega diferente hoy y Ancelotti lo detectó, el también es el técnico menos italiano futbolisticamente hablando.
— Edwin Diaz (@EdwinDiazO) December 28, 2019
This was Ancelotti’s 50th win in his 78th Premier League match – making him the fifth fastest manager to reach this milestone in the competition #EFC #NEWEVE pic.twitter.com/PWjzkeJiyi
— The-Toffees.com (@thetoffees_com) December 28, 2019
2️⃣ from 2️⃣ for @MrAncelotti.
An afternoon to remember in the north east. 🙌 #NEWEVE
— Everton (@Everton) December 28, 2019