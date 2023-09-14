ilNapolista
Osimhen e Kvaratskhelia tra i 12 candidati al calciatore dell’anno Fifa. Spalletti tra gli allenatori

È l’ennesimo riconoscimento alla stagione del Napoli. C’è anche Brozovic tra i dodici così come Simone Inzaghi nella cinquina di tecnici

Napoli 29/01/2023 - campionato di calcio serie A / Napoli-Roma / foto Image Sport nella foto: esultanza gol Victor Osimhen

Ancora Napoli. Se Kvaratskhelia, Kim e Osimhen sono tra i trenta candidati al Pallone d’oro, ci sono Kvaratskhelia e Osimhen tra i 12 candidati al calciatore dell’anno della Fifa. C’è anche Brozovic ex Inter.

Questo l’elenco completo

Julian Alvarez
Marcelo Brozovic
Kevin De Bruyne
Ilkay Gundogan
Erling Haaland
Rodri
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Kylian Mbappe
Lionel Messi
Victor Osimhen
Declan Rice
Bernardo Silva

Cinque i candidati come allenatore:

Pep Guardiola, Simone Inzaghi, Ange Postecoglou, Luciano Spalletti, Xavi Hernández

 

