Osimhen e Kvaratskhelia tra i 12 candidati al calciatore dell’anno Fifa. Spalletti tra gli allenatori

È l’ennesimo riconoscimento alla stagione del Napoli. C’è anche Brozovic tra i dodici così come Simone Inzaghi nella cinquina di tecnici

Ancora Napoli. Se Kvaratskhelia, Kim e Osimhen sono tra i trenta candidati al Pallone d’oro, ci sono Kvaratskhelia e Osimhen tra i 12 candidati al calciatore dell’anno della Fifa. C’è anche Brozovic ex Inter.

Questo l’elenco completo

Julian Alvarez

Marcelo Brozovic

Kevin De Bruyne

Ilkay Gundogan

Erling Haaland

Rodri

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi

Victor Osimhen

Declan Rice

Bernardo Silva

Cinque i candidati come allenatore:

Pep Guardiola, Simone Inzaghi, Ange Postecoglou, Luciano Spalletti, Xavi Hernández

