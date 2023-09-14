Osimhen e Kvaratskhelia tra i 12 candidati al calciatore dell’anno Fifa. Spalletti tra gli allenatori

È l’ennesimo riconoscimento alla stagione del Napoli. C’è anche Brozovic tra i dodici così come Simone Inzaghi nella cinquina di tecnici
Ancora Napoli. Se Kvaratskhelia, Kim e Osimhen sono tra i trenta candidati al Pallone d’oro, ci sono Kvaratskhelia e Osimhen tra i 12 candidati al calciatore dell’anno della Fifa. C’è anche Brozovic ex Inter.
Questo l’elenco completo
Julian Alvarez
Marcelo Brozovic
Kevin De Bruyne
Ilkay Gundogan
Erling Haaland
Rodri
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Kylian Mbappe
Lionel Messi
Victor Osimhen
Declan Rice
Bernardo Silva
Cinque i candidati come allenatore:
Pep Guardiola, Simone Inzaghi, Ange Postecoglou, Luciano Spalletti, Xavi Hernández
