16 Agosto 2021
Addio Superlega, «Milan, Inter, Atletico e i sei club inglesi hanno firmato per rientrare nell’Eca»

Lo scrive un giornalista del Nyt su Twitter: «L’annuncio oggi pomeriggio. Hanno firmato un documento vincolante». Il presidente dell’Uefa è Al Khelaifi

Leeds (Inghilterra) 19/04/2021 - Premier League / Leeds United-Liverpool / foto Imago/Image Sport nella foto: protesta contro SuperLega

«Milan, Inter, Atletico e i sei club inglesi hanno firmato per rientrare nell’Eca». Lo scrive su Twitter il giornalista del New York Times Tariq Panja. Scrive che hanno firmato un documento giuridicamente vincolante con cui si impegnano a rientrare nell’Eca e di fatto abbandonano l’idea Superlega. L’annuncio dovrebbe avvenire nella giornata di oggi. Ricordiamo che adesso a capo della Uefa c’è Al Khelaifi il signor Psg.

“L’idea – scrive ancora Panja – è quella di rendere più bassa la probabilità che si uniscano a un altro tentativo di fuga. I club si aspettano che i responsabili del calcio (la Uefa, ipotizziamo, ndr) siano all’altezza delle loro aspettative quando si tratterà di applicare i regolamenti”.

