Addio Superlega, «Milan, Inter, Atletico e i sei club inglesi hanno firmato per rientrare nell’Eca»

Lo scrive un giornalista del Nyt su Twitter: «L’annuncio oggi pomeriggio. Hanno firmato un documento vincolante». Il presidente dell’Uefa è Al Khelaifi

«Milan, Inter, Atletico e i sei club inglesi hanno firmato per rientrare nell’Eca». Lo scrive su Twitter il giornalista del New York Times Tariq Panja. Scrive che hanno firmato un documento giuridicamente vincolante con cui si impegnano a rientrare nell’Eca e di fatto abbandonano l’idea Superlega. L’annuncio dovrebbe avvenire nella giornata di oggi. Ricordiamo che adesso a capo della Uefa c’è Al Khelaifi il signor Psg.

“L’idea – scrive ancora Panja – è quella di rendere più bassa la probabilità che si uniscano a un altro tentativo di fuga. I club si aspettano che i responsabili del calcio (la Uefa, ipotizziamo, ndr) siano all’altezza delle loro aspettative quando si tratterà di applicare i regolamenti”.

9 Super League clubs (not the three holdouts) – 6 from England, 2 Milan teams and Atletico — have signed legally binding commitments in order to be re-instated to the Nasser al-Khelaifi-run European Club Association. Should be an announcement later today. — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) August 16, 2021

Idea is to make the likelihood of them joining another breakaway harder. The reality is they all have good lawyers, and when opportunity knocks don’t be surprised if those legal commitments end up looking flimsy — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) August 16, 2021

Equally from their side, they will expect football ‘s rule makers to live up to their expectations when it comes to enforcement of regulations. — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) August 16, 2021