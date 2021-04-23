“Parlate tutti di Superlega, ma la nuova Champions è solo il minore dei mali”

Ilkay Gundogan, centrocampista del Manchester City, si è espresso così su Twitter in merito al nuovo format della Champions League.

With all the Super League stuff going on… can we please also speak about the new Champions League format? More and more and more games, is no one thinking about us players?

The new UCL format is just the lesser of the two evils in comparison to the Super League…

— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) April 22, 2021