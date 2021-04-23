“Parlate tutti di Superlega, ma la nuova Champions è solo il minore dei mali”

Ilkay Gundogan, centrocampista del Manchester City, contro il cambio di format: “Sempre più partite e nessuno pensa a noi calciatori”
Ilkay Gundogan, centrocampista del Manchester City, si è espresso così su Twitter in merito al nuovo format della Champions League.
Con tutta questa roba della Superlega che c’è, cortesemente possiamo anche parlare della nuova Champions League? Sempre più partite, non c’è nessuno che pensi a noi giocatori? Il nuovo formato è soltanto il minore dei mali in confronto alla Superlega. Quello attuale funziona alla grande ed è il motivo per cui è la competizione più popolare al mondo, per noi calciatori e per i tifosi.
With all the Super League stuff going on… can we please also speak about the new Champions League format? More and more and more games, is no one thinking about us players?
The new UCL format is just the lesser of the two evils in comparison to the Super League…
— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) April 22, 2021