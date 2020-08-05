Groenewegen, che stava per essere superato, spinge il rivale sulle transenne. Squalificato. Il patron della Deceuninck-Quick Step: «Deve andare in galera»
They have to put this guy of @TeamJumbo in jail 😡
— Patrick Lefevere (@PatLefevere) August 5, 2020
I go to court this kind of actions have to be out of cycling. This is an criminel fact mister @GroenewegenD
— Patrick Lefevere (@PatLefevere) August 5, 2020
Terrorífica la caída de Fabio Jacobsen en la primera etapa de la Vuelta a Polonia pic.twitter.com/SmX96yx303
— Eldrick ISB-David FC (@EldrickISB) August 5, 2020
