7 Gennaio 2020
Fabregas: “Sarri non è flessibile ma è un brav’uomo, Conte il più duro di tutti”

L’ex centrocampista del Chelsea risponde su Twitter e conferma: “L’Inter può vincere lo scudetto. Ha già dato una sua identità”

Chiedi a Cesc, e lui, Fabregas, risponde su Twitter alle domande dei tifosi. Il centrocampista spagnolo che ora gioca nel Monaco è stato allenato al Chelsea sia da Conte che da Sarri, che ora, tornati in Italia, si giocano lo scudetto.

Parla di entrambi. E su Sarri, oltre alla risposta, è indicativa anche la domanda dell’utente: “Sarri è l’allenatore più noioso tra quelli delle grandi squadre?”. Fabregas ammorbidisce un po’ il concetto: “Ha le sue tattiche e morirebbe per loro. Non è molto flessibile ma lasciatemi dire che è un brav’uomo, con un grande cuore”.

Conte invece è  ‘allenatore più duro con cui ho lavorato, e ho sempre detto che avergli fatto cambiare idea su di me è stata una delle cose più soddisfacenti fatte in carriera. Ma ho dovuto tacere e sudare molto”.

Gli chiedono se l’Inter può vincere lo scudetto: “Perché no? Conte probabilmente è il miglior allenatore per le squadre che vogliono rilanciarsi e ha già creato un’identità nuova”.

