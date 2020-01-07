Fabregas: “Sarri non è flessibile ma è un brav’uomo, Conte il più duro di tutti”

L’ex centrocampista del Chelsea risponde su Twitter e conferma: “L’Inter può vincere lo scudetto. Ha già dato una sua identità”
Chiedi a Cesc, e lui, Fabregas, risponde su Twitter alle domande dei tifosi. Il centrocampista spagnolo che ora gioca nel Monaco è stato allenato al Chelsea sia da Conte che da Sarri, che ora, tornati in Italia, si giocano lo scudetto.
He has his tactics and he dies with them. He’s not very flexible let’s say but he’s a good man with a good heart. https://t.co/yIZEO37QRJ
— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 7, 2020
Conte invece è ‘allenatore più duro con cui ho lavorato, e ho sempre detto che avergli fatto cambiare idea su di me è stata una delle cose più soddisfacenti fatte in carriera. Ma ho dovuto tacere e sudare molto”.
Gli chiedono se l’Inter può vincere lo scudetto: “Perché no? Conte probabilmente è il miglior allenatore per le squadre che vogliono rilanciarsi e ha già creato un’identità nuova”.
Conte by far. I always said that coming back and change around his mind about me was one of the most satisfying things I’ve done in my career. I had to be silent and sweat a lot though. 😅 https://t.co/hoZFkp2fQr
— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 7, 2020