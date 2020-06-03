Domani l’Nba vota per la ripresa. A Orlando dal 31 luglio fino a ottobre

Domani è il giorno dell’Nba. Si vota per la ripresa che dovrebbe avvenire il 31 luglio a Orlando. Anche il format sarà messo ai voti. Secondo il giornalista Espn Adrian Wojnarowski prevederà 22 squadre: le prime otto di ciascuna conferenza più New Orleans, Portland, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Antonio et Washington. Quindi 13 della West Conference e 9 della East.

So the NBA’s inviting 22 teams to Orlando: 13 Western Conference, 9 Eastern Conference. Eight-regular season games per team. Play-in for the 8th seeds. July 31-October 12. Vote tomorrow to ratify. The NBA’s back.

Scrive L’Equipe che le squadre giocheranno otto incontri della regular season, dopodiché si stilerà la classifica e si procederà ai play-off con le prime sedici.

Se l’ottava e la nona classificata saranno divise da meno di due vittorie, allora si affronteranno in una sorta di spareggio. All’ottava classificata basterà vincere una partita per accedere ai play-off, la nona ne avrà bisogno di due.

Sources: Joining the 16 current playoff teams in Orlando: New Orleans, Portland, Phoenix, Sacramento and San Antonio in the West and Washington in the East. If the 9th seed is more than 4 games behind the 8th, No. 8 makes playoffs; Fewer than 4 games, a play-in tournament.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 3, 2020