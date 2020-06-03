ilNapolista
Flash News
3 Giugno 2020
A+ A-
Email Stampa

Domani l’Nba vota per la ripresa. A Orlando dal 31 luglio fino a ottobre

Si voterà anche il format. Invitate 22 squadre. Otto gare di regular season, 13 per la Western Conference e 9 per la Eastern. Poi play-off, tutto a porte chiuse

Domani l’Nba vota per la ripresa. A Orlando dal 31 luglio fino a ottobre

Domani è il giorno dell’Nba. Si vota per la ripresa che dovrebbe avvenire il 31 luglio a Orlando. Anche il format sarà messo ai voti. Secondo il giornalista Espn Adrian Wojnarowski prevederà 22 squadre: le prime otto di ciascuna conferenza più New Orleans, Portland, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Antonio et Washington. Quindi 13 della West Conference e 9 della East.

Scrive L’Equipe che le squadre giocheranno otto incontri della regular season, dopodiché si stilerà la classifica e si procederà ai play-off con le prime sedici.

Se l’ottava e la nona classificata saranno divise da meno di due vittorie, allora si affronteranno in una sorta di spareggio. All’ottava classificata basterà vincere una partita per accedere ai play-off, la nona ne avrà bisogno di due.

Tutti i match si giocheranno a porte chiuse. La stagione, in caso di finale che arriva a gara 7, si concluderà il 12 ottobre.

Napolista ilnapolista © riproduzione riservata
TERMINI E CONDIZIONI