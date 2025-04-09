Kvaratskhelia, elogi da Paul Merson. Per il 47% dei lettori de L’Equipe il georgiano è stato il migliore in campo
L’Europa innamorata di Kvaratskhelia: un mix tra Pires e Grealish con la mentalità di Ribery
Su X innamorati di Kvaratskhelia. L’ex calciatore inglese Paul Merson definisce irreale il gol di Kvaratskhelia. Altri lo accostano a Pires, Grealish e finanche a Ribery. Per Espn ha segnato uno dei gol più della stagione.
Per il 47% dei lettori de L’Equipe il georgiano è stato il migliore in campo.
Kvaratskhelia is a hybrid of Pires/Grealish but with the powerhouse build/mentality of a Ribery who bounced off defenders.
The foot roll was chef’s kiss and then a hammer of a weak foot shot… how are you meant to stop that as a full back.#PSG
— Pythagoras In Boots ⚽️ (@pythaginboots) April 9, 2025
KHVICHA KVARATSKHELIA WITH ONE OF THE BEST GOALS OF THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE THIS SEASON 😱
AN ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS SOLO EFFORT TO PUT PSG AHEAD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/u8QDS9rMZ4
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 9, 2025
🇬🇪🥶 “That is UNREAL. Kvaratskhelia goes inside, twists Disasi inside out and from the tightest of angles, he hits it into the top corner giving Martinez no chance.”, says Paul Merson on Sky Sports. pic.twitter.com/0jCWuPqsuY
— EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) April 9, 2025