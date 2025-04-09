ilNapolista
0
Champions e calcio estero
9 Aprile 2025
A+ A-

L’Europa innamorata di Kvaratskhelia: un mix tra Pires e Grealish con la mentalità di Ribery

Kvaratskhelia, elogi da Paul Merson. Per il 47% dei lettori de L’Equipe il georgiano è stato il migliore in campo

L’Europa innamorata di Kvaratskhelia: un mix tra Pires e Grealish con la mentalità di Ribery

L’Europa innamorata di Kvaratskhelia: un mix tra Pires e Grealish con la mentalità di Ribery

Su X innamorati di Kvaratskhelia. L’ex calciatore inglese Paul Merson definisce irreale il gol di Kvaratskhelia. Altri lo accostano a Pires, Grealish e finanche a Ribery. Per Espn ha segnato uno dei gol più della stagione.

Per il 47% dei lettori de L’Equipe il georgiano è stato il migliore in campo.

 

Napolista ilnapolista © riproduzione riservata
TERMINI E CONDIZIONI