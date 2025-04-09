L’Europa innamorata di Kvaratskhelia: un mix tra Pires e Grealish con la mentalità di Ribery

Su X innamorati di Kvaratskhelia. L’ex calciatore inglese Paul Merson definisce irreale il gol di Kvaratskhelia. Altri lo accostano a Pires, Grealish e finanche a Ribery. Per Espn ha segnato uno dei gol più della stagione.

Per il 47% dei lettori de L’Equipe il georgiano è stato il migliore in campo.

Kvaratskhelia is a hybrid of Pires/Grealish but with the powerhouse build/mentality of a Ribery who bounced off defenders.

The foot roll was chef’s kiss and then a hammer of a weak foot shot… how are you meant to stop that as a full back.#PSG

