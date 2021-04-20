Ufficiale, tutte le formazioni della Premier lasciano la SuperLega

Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottemhan e United hanno comunicato ufficialmente la loro uscita dal progetto della Superlega scusandosi per l’errore commesso
Continua il crollo verticale della Super League a 48 dalla sua nascita. Secondo quanto riporta la BBC infatti, dopo il City e il Chelsea, tutte le altre quattro squadre della Premier League hanno deciso di abbandonare il progetto
The remaining four English teams have decided to pull out of the Super League.@BBCSport understands a formal announcement will be made this evening.
Arrivano infatti le conferme ufficiali si Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal e United
Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued.
As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League.
We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.
We can confirm that we have formally commenced procedures to withdraw from the group developing proposals for a European Super League (ESL).#THFC ⚪️ #COYS
We will not be participating in the European Super League.#MUFC
