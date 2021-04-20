Ufficiale, tutte le formazioni della Premier lasciano la SuperLega

Continua il crollo verticale della Super League a 48 dalla sua nascita. Secondo quanto riporta la BBC infatti, dopo il City e il Chelsea, tutte le altre quattro squadre della Premier League hanno deciso di abbandonare il progetto

The remaining four English teams have decided to pull out of the Super League. @BBCSport understands a formal announcement will be made this evening.

Arrivano infatti le conferme ufficiali si Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal e United

Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued.

As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League.

We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.

— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2021