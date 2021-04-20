ilNapolista
21 Aprile 2021
Ufficiale, tutte le formazioni della Premier lasciano la SuperLega

Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottemhan e United hanno comunicato ufficialmente la loro uscita dal progetto della Superlega scusandosi per l’errore commesso

Continua il crollo verticale della Super League a 48 dalla sua nascita. Secondo quanto riporta la BBC infatti, dopo il City e il Chelsea, tutte le altre quattro squadre della Premier League hanno deciso di abbandonare il progetto

 

Arrivano infatti le conferme ufficiali si Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal e United

 

 

